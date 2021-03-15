8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded up 38% against the US dollar. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $731,107.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000658 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000493 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001295 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

