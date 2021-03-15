A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith makes up approximately 0.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.10% of A. O. Smith worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after purchasing an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 500.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after buying an additional 556,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after buying an additional 413,300 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 914,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,131,000 after buying an additional 293,426 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4,412.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 286,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,698,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $64.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $65.83.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $447,642.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares in the company, valued at $979,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $130,280.00. Insiders have sold a total of 29,306 shares of company stock worth $1,846,179 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

