Aave Market Cap Reaches $4.64 Billion (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Aave has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for approximately $373.27 or 0.00658831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and approximately $370.56 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00049082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00072722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035542 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,436,892 coins. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

