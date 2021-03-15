Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) PT Lowered to $25.00

Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $26.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Abcam in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abcam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Abcam in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Abcam currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.86. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abcam during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abcam in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

