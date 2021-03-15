Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.34 and last traded at $36.19. Approximately 1,926,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,553,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 107,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 58,498 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,965 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

