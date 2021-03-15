Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the February 11th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AABVF stock opened at $0.30 on Monday. Aberdeen International has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.

Aberdeen International Company Profile

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

