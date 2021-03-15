ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $44.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. Bank of America lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.65.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,917 shares in the company, valued at $262,272.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.