ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

ACAD traded up $2.70 on Monday, reaching $29.74. 76,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,559. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.35 and a twelve month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

