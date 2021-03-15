Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Trading 5% Higher

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) shares rose 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 26,428,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 50,535,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acasti Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

The firm has a market cap of $136.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

