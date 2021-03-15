Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Million

Brokerages expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to announce $3.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.90 million. Accelerate Diagnostics reported sales of $2.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $17.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 million to $20.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $45.42 million, with estimates ranging from $36.26 million to $54.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.35. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $19.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 30,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $314,236.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 24,910 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $311,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.