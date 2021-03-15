Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading 5.5% Higher

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares shot up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.19 and last traded at $48.53. 1,067,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 965,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCD. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.50.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,651,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $41,847,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $35,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $37,753,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $24,255,000. 34.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

