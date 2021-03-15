Accor (ACCYY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Accor (OTCMKTS: ACCYY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2021 – Accor was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/10/2021 – Accor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/4/2021 – Accor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/25/2021 – Accor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

2/16/2021 – Accor was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/12/2021 – Accor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/26/2021 – Accor was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACCYY opened at $8.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. Accor SA has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

