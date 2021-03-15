Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the February 11th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Accor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accor currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ACCYY stock opened at $8.44 on Monday. Accor has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $8.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.74.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

