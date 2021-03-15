Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 166,809 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.37% of Accuray worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARAY stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $505.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 4.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Accuray in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

