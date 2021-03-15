Acer Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,081 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 833% compared to the typical volume of 223 call options.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 326,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,345. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.91. Acer Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.69.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 250,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 91,731 shares during the period. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms.

