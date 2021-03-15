Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.50

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 743206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. Analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $81,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 104.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 99,363 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $372,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

