ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report $40.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.20 million and the lowest is $40.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $24.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full-year sales of $223.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $234.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $307.96 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $323.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACMR shares. TheStreet raised shares of ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $91.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.75 and a beta of 0.89.

In other ACM Research news, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,857. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,528,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

