Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Tops $0.0170

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 86.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,945.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,766.47 or 0.03157491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.05 or 0.00355787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.73 or 0.00934357 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $215.95 or 0.00385995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.26 or 0.00334727 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00242461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021783 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.