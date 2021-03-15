Adagene Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on March 22nd (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene’s (NASDAQ:ADAG) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, March 22nd. Adagene had issued 7,354,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $139,726,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ADAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ADAG opened at $22.22 on Monday. Adagene has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83.

There is no company description available for Adagene Inc

