Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires 18,900 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $13,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,454,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,223,000 after purchasing an additional 737,344 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,614,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,249,000 after purchasing an additional 689,981 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.81.

Chevron stock traded down $2.22 on Monday, reaching $109.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,428,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $210.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.35. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

