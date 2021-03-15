Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,649,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,152,000 after buying an additional 99,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Intuit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,395,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,570,000 after buying an additional 239,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $3.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $392.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.