Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires New Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,687,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded down $2.70 on Monday, hitting $124.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

