Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,543,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lamb Weston at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,691,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after acquiring an additional 894,369 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $52,026,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 161.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,375,000 after acquiring an additional 758,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.46. 8,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 37.60%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

