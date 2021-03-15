Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires New Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 305,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,588,000 after buying an additional 17,452,785 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,980,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812,530 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,730 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 352.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 46,947,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566,684 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,020,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,461 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.96.

WFC traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $39.32. 831,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,461,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

