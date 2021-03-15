Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.22.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LYB traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.30. The company had a trading volume of 27,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

