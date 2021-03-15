Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys 29,300 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,400 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Walmart by 53.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,084 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $2,492,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,907 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 480,834 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $67,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $4,433,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 917,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $133,835,126.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,351,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,560,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 288,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $41,984,079.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,766,479.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,269,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,295,631. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.35. 145,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,341,421. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.78 and its 200-day moving average is $142.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $377.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.