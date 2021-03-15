Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Buys New Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,673,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,227,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,729,000 after purchasing an additional 103,715 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 83.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

LSXMA stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.24. 7,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,942. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $46.72.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

