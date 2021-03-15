Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 293,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,763,000 after purchasing an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 88,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 179.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.66. 163,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,380,514. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $420.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

