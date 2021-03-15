Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $28,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.41.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.09 on Monday, hitting $181.10. 77,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,955. The company has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.91. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.