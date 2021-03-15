Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,241,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.7% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $37,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 157,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,779,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $322.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

