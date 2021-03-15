Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $12.17 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,794 shares of company stock worth $1,291,433. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $49.05. 511,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,932,609. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $207.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.