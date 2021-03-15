Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $14.49 Million Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kansas City Southern worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

NYSE:KSU traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.73. 2,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,927. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.47 and a 200 day moving average of $195.48.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $693.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

