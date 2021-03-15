Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $16.67 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $132.75. The company had a trading volume of 247,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,099. The firm has a market cap of $183.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

