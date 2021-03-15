Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $29.13 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 112,200 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.77. 482,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,646,889. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a market cap of $260.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Macquarie raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

