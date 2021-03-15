Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $57.86 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 2.6% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $57,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.05. 461,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,978,203. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $774.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,333,501 shares of company stock worth $355,006,907 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

