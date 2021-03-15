Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 54.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 63,800 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

HD stock traded up $6.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $279.42. The company had a trading volume of 144,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $300.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average of $274.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.