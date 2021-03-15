Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Makes New $11.72 Million Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 171,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,719,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,248,000. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.47. 93,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,008,198. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.40, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

