Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 243,900 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 45,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 326.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

NEE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.76. 171,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,014,301. The stock has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

