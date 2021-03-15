Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 70,200 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.3% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $29,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of MS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 509,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,790,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

