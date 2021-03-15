Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 8,600 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock traded up $5.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $519.69. 134,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,644,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $614.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $549.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.20. The company has a market cap of $322.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

