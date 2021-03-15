Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 493,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,600,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after buying an additional 298,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after buying an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 73,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

