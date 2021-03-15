Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 493,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,600,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Carrier Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after buying an additional 298,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after buying an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after buying an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after buying an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 73,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.87. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.
Carrier Global Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
