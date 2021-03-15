Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,500 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 1.6% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Adobe by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $443.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,139. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $212.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,115 shares of company stock valued at $53,264,720. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

