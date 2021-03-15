Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $12,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Equinix by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Equinix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EQIX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $669.98. 9,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $477.87 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $692.61 and a 200-day moving average of $729.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.