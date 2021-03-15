Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 13,600 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $14,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,648.4% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

NYSE LHX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.42. 7,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,637. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.36 and its 200-day moving average is $183.07. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.