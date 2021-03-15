Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 20,400 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,195. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.71 and a 200-day moving average of $249.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $139.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.