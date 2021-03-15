Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 219,500 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219,500 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.75. 996,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,699,508. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

