Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 46,800 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,800 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.18. 13,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $92.99.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

