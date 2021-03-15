Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 4,900 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cintas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Cintas by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $355.11. 6,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,096. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $336.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.