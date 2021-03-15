Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes $23.85 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $23,852,000. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Tesla by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,486.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,995 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded up $7.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $701.32. 816,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,016,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $769.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $590.44. The firm has a market cap of $673.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,395.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

