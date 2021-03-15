Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after buying an additional 122,458 shares during the period. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.75.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.48. The stock had a trading volume of 25,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.47. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.